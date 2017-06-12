VIDEO: Medivac helicopter takes off from Burien's Lakeview Park Saturday

On Saturday afternoon a medivac helicopter landed, then took off from Burien's Lakeview Park , where it transported a patient from Highline Medical Center to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. This park's southern grassy field has been used as an emergency staging area for the hospital for a while, but now that the park also serves as home to a Dog Park it makes for an interesting spectacle.

