Traffic/Transit Today: Wednesday watch
Looked to be on the Burien side, possibly near 112th. westseattleblog @ colby_blanton That would be a very long way from here unless we're talking 4th of July grade fireworks! westseattleblog 911 callers are reporting booms ...we heard from here and it sounded like fireworks, but if you think you heard gunfire, please do call 911.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC