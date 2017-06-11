Sunday Brunch + LIVE commentary with ...

Sunday Brunch + LIVE commentary with 'The Maury Island Incident' on June 25

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Normandy Park Blog

Enjoy a unique, tasty and fun 'Sunday Brunch with The Maury Island Incident' on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at The Tin Theater! You'll enjoy brunch, plus view a special, one-of-a-kind screening of the locally-produced, award-winning film 'The Maury Island Incident' with LIVE Commentary by Director/Producer Scott Schaefer, Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston, and Actor John Patrick Lowrie . This 'Mystery Science Theatre 3000'-style presentation is part of the Burien Film Festival , and will include behind-the-scenes stories, humor and fun facts, all while enjoying the Burien Cult Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Normandy Park Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May 23 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC