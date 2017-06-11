Sunday Brunch + LIVE commentary with 'The Maury Island Incident' on June 25

Enjoy a unique, tasty and fun 'Sunday Brunch with The Maury Island Incident' on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at The Tin Theater! You'll enjoy brunch, plus view a special, one-of-a-kind screening of the locally-produced, award-winning film 'The Maury Island Incident' with LIVE Commentary by Director/Producer Scott Schaefer, Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston, and Actor John Patrick Lowrie . This 'Mystery Science Theatre 3000'-style presentation is part of the Burien Film Festival , and will include behind-the-scenes stories, humor and fun facts, all while enjoying the Burien Cult Classic.

