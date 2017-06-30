STUDY: Burien Actors Theatre brings additional $141,000 into City of Burien

The University of Washington's Foster School of Business recently came to B-Town to study Burien Actors Theatre's economic impact on Burien, and their findings are impressive: The top line of the report is that BAT brings an additional $141,000 into the City of Burien. Each BAT participant spends an average of $22.27 per production, which is very close to the National average : BAT produces four MainStage shows a year, and attracts audiences from Burien and the region, including a few from Vancouver, Canada.

