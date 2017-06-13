Residents invited to help shape the future for Burien Parks 'PROS Plan'
The City of Burien has begun the planning process for a new Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan -otherwise known as a PROS Plan - and they're seeking residents' input. Your feedback could help guide the direction of Burien parks, recreation, and cultural services and facilities for the next six years.
