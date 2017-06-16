REMINDER: It's Wild Strawberry Festiv...

REMINDER: It's Wild Strawberry Festival weekend, and here's the schedule

Festivities start at and around Burien Town Square Park on Saturday, June 17 , and Sunday, June 18 . You'll enjoy a weekend filled with fun, with a variety of live entertainment, food booths, crafts, and exhibits - and don't forget to get some fresh strawberry shortcake! On Sunday, bring Dad to the Father's Day Car Show and Chili Cook-off next to Town Square on SW 152nd Street.

