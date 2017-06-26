REMINDER: Fireworks are still illegal...

REMINDER: Fireworks are still illegal in Burien, and the fine is $125

The City of Burien recently released a letter to residents, reminding all that fireworks are still illegal, and the fine for discharging them is $125. "We are asking for your cooperation in advance an encourage you to attend a public fireworks display or travel outside of the city to purchase and discharge any fireworks," the letter said.

