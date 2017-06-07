Quiet Skies demands Burien let them help city appeal with FAA over plane noise
The Quiet Skies Coalition says it has been frozen out of participating in a city federal appeal and a possible negotiated settlement with the Federal Aviation Administration about turning some propjet flights over the city - particularly the Seahurst neighborhood. Quiet Skies leader Larry Cripe told a well attended public meeting Tuesday night at Gregory Heights Elementary School that - combined with a new Flying Skies Puget Sound group in Des Moines - much has happened since he first brought loud plane noise issues to the Burien City Council last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC