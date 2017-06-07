Quiet Skies demands Burien let them help city appeal with FAA over plane noise

The Quiet Skies Coalition says it has been frozen out of participating in a city federal appeal and a possible negotiated settlement with the Federal Aviation Administration about turning some propjet flights over the city - particularly the Seahurst neighborhood. Quiet Skies leader Larry Cripe told a well attended public meeting Tuesday night at Gregory Heights Elementary School that - combined with a new Flying Skies Puget Sound group in Des Moines - much has happened since he first brought loud plane noise issues to the Burien City Council last October.

