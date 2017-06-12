'Meet the Candidates' for Burien City Council on SW 152nd Street on June 22

A 'Meet the Candidates' event that includes eight hopefuls running for four Burien City Council seats will be held on SW 152nd Street on Thursday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. The location will be the sidewalk area on SW 152nd Street in front of BECU, The Oilerie, and Pickled & Preserved just off of Town Square near 5th Place SW. "This event is open to all and community members are encouraged to drop by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.