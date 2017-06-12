'Meet the Candidates' for Burien City...

'Meet the Candidates' for Burien City Council on SW 152nd Street on June 22

A 'Meet the Candidates' event that includes eight hopefuls running for four Burien City Council seats will be held on SW 152nd Street on Thursday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. The location will be the sidewalk area on SW 152nd Street in front of BECU, The Oilerie, and Pickled & Preserved just off of Town Square near 5th Place SW. "This event is open to all and community members are encouraged to drop by.

