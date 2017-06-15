Master Gardeners expanding their FREE help sessions for 2017
The Master Gardeners have increased the frequency of their free plant question/answer clinics for the 2017 season, and wil now be at the Burien Library two days a week, as well as three Saturdays at the Des Moines Farmers Market: "Get answers to general gardening questions, learn about proper plant selection, bring sample of diseased plant for diagnosis and treatment recommendations, and have an insect or plant identified," reads an announcement. "Learn the least toxic ways to treat diseases and pests."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC