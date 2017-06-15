Master Gardeners expanding their FREE help sessions for 2017

The Master Gardeners have increased the frequency of their free plant question/answer clinics for the 2017 season, and wil now be at the Burien Library two days a week, as well as three Saturdays at the Des Moines Farmers Market: "Get answers to general gardening questions, learn about proper plant selection, bring sample of diseased plant for diagnosis and treatment recommendations, and have an insect or plant identified," reads an announcement. "Learn the least toxic ways to treat diseases and pests."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.