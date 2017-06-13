Man shot to death in Burien after threatening homeowner, officers with knife
Shortly before midnight on June 13th, 2017, King County Sheriff 911 received multiple calls regarding shots being fired in the 13600 Blk of 3rd Ave S in Burien Wa. As Deputies were responding, a homeowner from the area called to report that he had fired a warning shot at a man who had advanced on him while holding what he thought was a knife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC