Man shot to death in Burien after threatening homeowner, officers with knife

Shortly before midnight on June 13th, 2017, King County Sheriff 911 received multiple calls regarding shots being fired in the 13600 Blk of 3rd Ave S in Burien Wa. As Deputies were responding, a homeowner from the area called to report that he had fired a warning shot at a man who had advanced on him while holding what he thought was a knife.

