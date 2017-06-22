Man shot, killed by police in Burien June 13 was holding a pen, not a knife

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the June 13 officer involved shooting in Burien as Tommy Le, 20, and revealed that he was armed with a pen, not a knife as originally reported by police. The King County Sheriff's Office originally claimed that Le was armed with a knife, and that he was shouting that he was 'The Creator' during the tragic incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.