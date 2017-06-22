Man shot, killed by police in Burien June 13 was holding a pen, not a knife
The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the June 13 officer involved shooting in Burien as Tommy Le, 20, and revealed that he was armed with a pen, not a knife as originally reported by police. The King County Sheriff's Office originally claimed that Le was armed with a knife, and that he was shouting that he was 'The Creator' during the tragic incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC