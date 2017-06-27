Looking for easy parking for 4th of July Parade? Camp Crockett says 'park here FREE!'
With Burien's annual 4th of July Parade just one week away, you'll want to check out Camp Crockett, proudly celebrating their second location right here in Burien. Owners Joe and Vanessa Crevling invite you to visit their location at 626 SW 154th Street and enjoy one of their 47 parking spaces while you take in our hometown Independence Day Parade.
