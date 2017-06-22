Highline Public Schools' Capital Faci...

Highline Public Schools' Capital Facilities Advisory Committee gets back to work

The 'hometown heroes' of the last school bond are rolling up their sleeves again - volunteer representatives from all four high school service areas in Highline met last Wednesday to continue planning for the future. The Capital Facilities Advisory Committee will complete the district's long range facilities plan and monitor progress on current bond-funded school construction.

