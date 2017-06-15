Highline High School Key Club's 'Run to Fund' 5k will be Saturday, June 24
Highline High School's Key Club announced its very first annual community event: 'Run to Fund,' which will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Highline Memorial Stadium. As a community service club, one of the Key Club's priorities is helping children, and so "we're dedicating this event to funding children's cancer research.
