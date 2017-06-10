FOLLOWUP: Around 60 students walk out of Highline High in protest Friday
On Friday morning , around 60 students walked out of classes at Highline High School to express their concern about the painting of the 'Spirit Rock' and other actions that have made them feel unsafe and unwelcome at school this year. Staff also met with numerous students to hear their concerns, and an all-school assembly is planned for Monday, June 12. "You may have heard a rumor that an assistant principal was punched.
