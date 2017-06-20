Don't want return of airplane noise o...

Don't want return of airplane noise over Burien? Tell the FAA by Wed. at midnight

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Waterland Blog

If enough residents complain to the Federal Aviation Administration by Wednesday , there is a chance the return of the automatic cacophony of loud airplanes at all hours buzzing again over Burien could be averted. This from a San Francisco lawyer who specializes in FAA case law as he briefed the Burien City Council Monday night.

