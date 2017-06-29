City of Burien seeks members to join new Human Services Commission
On June 5, 2017, the Burien City Council voted to form a Human Services Commission for the City of Burien - Ordinance No. 669 establishes this new advisory body in order to provide advice and recommendations related to human services issues - and they're looking for members.
