City of Burien seeks members to join ...

City of Burien seeks members to join new Human Services Commission

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

On June 5, 2017, the Burien City Council voted to form a Human Services Commission for the City of Burien - Ordinance No. 669 establishes this new advisory body in order to provide advice and recommendations related to human services issues - and they're looking for members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) 2 hr shirinpulcino 9
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) 22 hr Musikologist 17
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May '17 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC