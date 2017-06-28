City of Burien seeking applicants for around $20,000 in Arts & Culture grants

Do you provide arts, culture, or heritage programming for the Burien community? Or are you an artist interested in bringing a new or innovative arts experience to the City of Burien? Burien Arts & Culture funding - around $20,000 - is available to individuals, groups and organizations that provide arts and cultural enrichment to the residents of Burien. Applicants may be individuals or non-profit organizations.

