City of Burien seeking applicants for around $20,000 in Arts & Culture grants
Do you provide arts, culture, or heritage programming for the Burien community? Or are you an artist interested in bringing a new or innovative arts experience to the City of Burien? Burien Arts & Culture funding - around $20,000 - is available to individuals, groups and organizations that provide arts and cultural enrichment to the residents of Burien. Applicants may be individuals or non-profit organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Jun 29
|shirinpulcino
|9
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC