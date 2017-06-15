Burien/White Center Rotary presents over $12,000 in scholarships to local students
The Burien/White Center Rotary presented Scholarships and Service Above Self awards to this year's recipients at last week's meeting: Our club provided a total of more than $12,000 for these scholarships through generous contributions from Rotarians, friends of Rotary and fundraisers.
