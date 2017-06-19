Burien City Council approves contract...

Burien City Council approves contract 5-2 for Brian Wilson as new city manager

Burien will have a new city manager on July 10 with the approval of an employment contract for Brian Wilson, former chief of staff and police chief of Federal Way. Two-thirds through the regular council meeting Monday night , the Burien City voted five to two to approve a contract making Wilson the new Burien City Manager.

