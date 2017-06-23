AUDIO: Police release dramatic 9-1-1 audio, details on fatal Burien shooting

On Friday, June 23, the King County Sheriff's Office released dramatic 9-1-1 call audio recordings, along with new information about the fatal officer-involved shooting of Tommy Le in Burien on June 13. As we previously reported, police say that around midnight on June 13, they received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a "man with a knife" and gunfire on SW 136th Street near 3rd Ave SW. Callers described him as wearing "black shorts" and shouting "I am the Creator" and "I am the killer" as he tried to stab people.

