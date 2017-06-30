Asian Student Holding A Pen Fatally Shot By Cops Night Before Graduation
A student shot and killed by deputies in Washington state this month, who was originally reported to have been wielding a knife or "sharp object," was in reality holding only a pen. The night of June 13, Tommy Le was just hours away from his high school graduation, according to a Seattle Times report published Wednesday.
