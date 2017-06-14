5 California Things to Know for Today

5 California Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Three Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field in suburban Washington. The Alaska ferry Taku did not receive any bids during the state Marine Highway System's most recent attempt at selling it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May 23 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC