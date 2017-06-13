13th annual Father's Day Car Show & C...

13th annual Father's Day Car Show & Chili Cook-Off will be this Sunday, June 18

Now in its 13th year, the annual Father's Day Car Show & Chili Cook-Off - coming Sunday, June 18 - features lean mean cruzin' machines, and has become a perfect date with Dad. Beautifully-restored classic cars and their present-day cousins line SW 152nd Street in downtown Burien from 4th Ave SW to Ambaum Blvd. Also on tap are raffles, tunes from the 50's & 60's, local restaurants and shops opening their doors for food and drink and in store specials, a Chili Cook-Off, and great cars! Pre-registration ends promptly on Friday June 16th at 1pm .

