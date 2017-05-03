Work to replace Burien's broken downtown gateway arch will begin May 8
Construction to rebuild the Burien Downtown Gateway Arch on SW 152nd Street is slated to begin the week of May 8, at a cost of $390,000, which is being paid by an insurance claim. As many of our Readers may recall , the Gateway Arch was hit by a boom truck in Feb., 2016.
