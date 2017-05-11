WABI Burien will walk at SeaTac Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, May 17
We'll start at the garden and walk for about an hour through the 11-acre garden and beyond into the extensive recreational park as walkers wish. The garden , opened in 2000, has at its heart the "Paradise Garden," an award-winning horticultural treasure created by Elda Behm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Flynn Comey deser...
|34
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC