WABI Burien will walk at SeaTac Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, May 17

We'll start at the garden and walk for about an hour through the 11-acre garden and beyond into the extensive recreational park as walkers wish. The garden , opened in 2000, has at its heart the "Paradise Garden," an award-winning horticultural treasure created by Elda Behm.

