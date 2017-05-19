VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Peter Western Bridge gets knocked down Friday morning
Demolition of the Peter Western Bridge took a huge step forward on Friday , when workers knocked the majority of it down - below are videos of B-Town's own " Galloping Gertie " courtesy the City of Burien : As we previously reported , in February, the ravine below the 67-year old structure experienced severe erosion caused by a strong winter storm, significantly damaging the bridge's support columns. The erosion undermined the structural integrity of the bridge, and the City closed it and received emergency funding to demolish and replace it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|4 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|Thu
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC