VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Peter Western Bridge gets knocked down Friday morning

Demolition of the Peter Western Bridge took a huge step forward on Friday , when workers knocked the majority of it down - below are videos of B-Town's own " Galloping Gertie " courtesy the City of Burien : As we previously reported , in February, the ravine below the 67-year old structure experienced severe erosion caused by a strong winter storm, significantly damaging the bridge's support columns. The erosion undermined the structural integrity of the bridge, and the City closed it and received emergency funding to demolish and replace it.

