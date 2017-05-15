VIDEO: 34th District Democrats make City Council endorsements, and more
This area's largest political organization is now on record with more endorsements for the August primary. Last night's meeting of the 34th District Democrats at The Hall at Fauntleroy included a sole endorsement for the much-contested Seattle City Council Position 8 , in a process that wound up spanning two meetings.
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
