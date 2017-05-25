Shorewood 'Streets of Garage Sales' will be held on Saturday, June 3

It's that time of year again - the Shorewood 'Streets of Garage Sales' is coming Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.! The Streets of Garage Sales is a beloved annual event that takes place in the Burien neighborhood, Shorewood on the Sound. Every year over 50 homes participate, having garage sales on the same day, all in a small walkable neighborhood.

