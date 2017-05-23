She was a SWAT team leader. Now she w...

She was a SWAT team leader. Now she wants to be sheriff

Tuesday May 16 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Major Mitzi Johankneckt, the first woman to lead the King County SWAT team, is running for sheriff. She says recent sex abuse allegations against Urquhart influenced her decision to run.

