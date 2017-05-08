Seattle Strides through Burien East a...

Seattle Strides through Burien East and West May 23 & 25

We hope you've saved the date to join the Seattle Sound Striders on their 3 days of walks south of Seattle, two of the days here in Burien : May 23 , 24 and 25 . Walkers may take part in all, some or part of these walks, depending on their ability.

