Pop-Up Art Gallery featuring Pop-Artist Denny Driver at Burien City Hall June 2
Burien's newest Pop-Up Art Gallery show will feature Pop-Artist Denny Driver on Friday, June 2 on the 3rd floor of Burien City Hall. All art is for sale and benefits the Burien Art Association, your local non-profit delivering Art, Theater, Jazz, Poetry, Workshops and more to the Burien community and beyond.
