PHOTOS: Sailboat regatta, ferries, tugs, construction & more
Elston Hill was out with his camera and he caught these great photos of the Seattle Yacht Club's Tri-Island Vashon Island Regatta #2 , held on Saturday, May 13 : "Normally, one does not see ferries travel by Burienbut this last week has been different. Washington State Ferries took delivery of the Chimacum on April 7, and is now putting it through sea trials and crew familiarization.
