Master Gardeners offering FREE help at Burien Library Thursday evenings
The King County Master Gardeners are back, answering questions abut plants and gardening and more every Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Burien Library. "Get answers to general gardening questions, learn about proper plant selection, bring sample of diseased plant for diagnosis and treatment recommendations, and have an insect or plant identified," reads an announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC