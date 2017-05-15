Longtime deputy challenges John Urquhart for King County sheriff
A 32-year veteran of the King County Sheriff's Office, who has served in various leadership roles and broken down barriers for female deputies, will challenge Sheriff John Urquhart in his re-election bid to lead the agency of 1,100 employees. Mitzi Johanknecht, who holds a major's rank and commands the department's Southwest Precinct covering unincorporated areas in Southwest King County, announced Thursday she's running "because the people of King County and within the sheriff's office deserve a progressive law-enforcement leader."
