Longtime deputy challenges John Urquhart for King County sheriff

A 32-year veteran of the King County Sheriff's Office, who has served in various leadership roles and broken down barriers for female deputies, will challenge Sheriff John Urquhart in his re-election bid to lead the agency of 1,100 employees. Mitzi Johanknecht, who holds a major's rank and commands the department's Southwest Precinct covering unincorporated areas in Southwest King County, announced Thursday she's running "because the people of King County and within the sheriff's office deserve a progressive law-enforcement leader."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.