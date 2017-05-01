Highline Students Featured at Burien Art Walk

The community is invited to celebrate Highline Public Schools student artists and their hard work. Middle and high school student art work will be on display in downtown Burien during a Student Music & Art Walk, May 5 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. As part of Arts Education Month, more than 20 businesses along 152nd Street SW between 4th and 10th in Burien will host visual and performance art by students.

