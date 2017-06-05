High-ranking deputy sues, says Sherif...

High-ranking deputy sues, says Sheriff John Urquhart shows bias against female officers

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Seattle Times

For the second time in a week, King County has been sued by a woman claiming that Sheriff John Urquhart runs a sexist department that discriminates against female deputies. In a complaint filed Friday , Mary Syson, 53, a 24-year department veteran and master patrol officer, claims that Urquhart and several sergeants under his command repeatedly harassed and targeted her in recent years because she's an older woman who spoke out against their unfair treatment.

