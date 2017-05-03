Free youth tickets available for Mother's Day concerts May 13-14
On Mother's Day - Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. - ChoralSounds Northwest will deliver a choral bouquet about, in honor of, and remembering Moms! As always, CSN and the Youth Choruses encourage families to attend with their affordable Youth Ticket Program. Parents and adults looking for a risk-free way to introduce their children to the joys of choral music can bring young guests for FREE .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC