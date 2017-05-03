Free youth tickets available for Mother's Day concerts May 13-14

On Mother's Day - Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. - ChoralSounds Northwest will deliver a choral bouquet about, in honor of, and remembering Moms! As always, CSN and the Youth Choruses encourage families to attend with their affordable Youth Ticket Program. Parents and adults looking for a risk-free way to introduce their children to the joys of choral music can bring young guests for FREE .

