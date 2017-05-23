Free Community Health Fair June 1, pr...

Free Community Health Fair June 1, presented by Navos

Tuesday May 23

Navos Mental Health and Wellness Center is presenting a free Community Health Fair Thursday, June 1 at their location in Burien at 136th Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW. Exhibitor booths will feature resources for mental health, diabetes and blood pressure, lung health, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, affordable housing, LGBT, financial services and more.

Burien, WA

