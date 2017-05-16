FREE beginner Yoga & Barre classes (&...

FREE beginner Yoga & Barre classes (& more) at Be Yoga Burien this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Want to check out a fun and community oriented studio with a $0 commitment? This Saturday is your chance at Be Yoga Burien's Open House event! They'll offer free beginner classes to all newcomers, where you can discover their supportive and inviting atmosphere dedicated to enhancing your personal well-being. In addition, they'll offer free chair massage, free skin analysis by Skinperfect, free giveaways from Lululemon, huge discounts on clothes, and a great special for new students who wish to join! This is a perfect opportunity to meet their knowledgeable instructors, take a free class, and get to know their awesome community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC