FREE beginner Yoga & Barre classes (& more) at Be Yoga Burien this Saturday

Want to check out a fun and community oriented studio with a $0 commitment? This Saturday is your chance at Be Yoga Burien's Open House event! They'll offer free beginner classes to all newcomers, where you can discover their supportive and inviting atmosphere dedicated to enhancing your personal well-being. In addition, they'll offer free chair massage, free skin analysis by Skinperfect, free giveaways from Lululemon, huge discounts on clothes, and a great special for new students who wish to join! This is a perfect opportunity to meet their knowledgeable instructors, take a free class, and get to know their awesome community.

