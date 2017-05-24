Former 'Citizen of the Year' Cassidy ...

Former 'Citizen of the Year' Cassidy Huff nominated for 5th Avenue Award

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

The 5th Avenue Theater's annual celebration of musical theater in high schools across Washington State - which will take place on June 12, 2017 - has released its nominees, and former Burien 'Citizen of the Year' Cassidy Huff is one of them! Cassidy was nominated for her recent performance as 'Grandmama' in the Mt. Rainier High School production of 'The Addams Family.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kira Tue Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC