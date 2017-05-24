Former 'Citizen of the Year' Cassidy Huff nominated for 5th Avenue Award
The 5th Avenue Theater's annual celebration of musical theater in high schools across Washington State - which will take place on June 12, 2017 - has released its nominees, and former Burien 'Citizen of the Year' Cassidy Huff is one of them! Cassidy was nominated for her recent performance as 'Grandmama' in the Mt. Rainier High School production of 'The Addams Family.'
