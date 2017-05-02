Farmer's Market begins May 4
The start of Discover Burien's Farmers Market! Opening day is Thursday, May 4th 2017, 11am to 6pm located at Town Square Park 5th Ave SW and SW 152nd ST. Many of your favorite vendors as well as new vendors will be on hand offering their local and handmade wares.
