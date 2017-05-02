Farmer's Market begins May 4

Farmer's Market begins May 4

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Highline Times

The start of Discover Burien's Farmers Market! Opening day is Thursday, May 4th 2017, 11am to 6pm located at Town Square Park 5th Ave SW and SW 152nd ST. Many of your favorite vendors as well as new vendors will be on hand offering their local and handmade wares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 4 hr Flynn Comey deser... 34
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) 6 hr Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC