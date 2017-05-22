Elderly Burien man 'didn't understand how big of a problem kidney disease isa '
Burien resident Gerry Crouch looks back and realizes that perhaps he didn't take the warning signs seriously enough. High blood pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC