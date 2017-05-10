Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam in A...

Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam in April

Tuesday May 9 Read more: McGraw-Hill Construction

May 5, 2017 - The Dodge Momentum Index fell 5.1% in April to 133.8 from its revised March reading of 140.9. The Momentum Index is a monthly measure of the first report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. April's decline was due to a 12.0% drop for the institutional component of the Momentum Index, while the commercial component rose a meager 0.1%.

