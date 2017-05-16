Demolition of Peter Western Bridge to begin Thurs.; could take 2 years to rebuild
Demolition of the Peter Western Bridge - located in the 2200 block of S. 116th Street in Burien - is set to begin this Thursday, May 18. Due to damage to the structural integrity of the bridge, it will require a total rebuild, and the City says it may take two years to complete. As we previously reported , in February, 2017, the ravine below the 67-year old structure experienced severe erosion caused by a strong winter storm, significantly damaging the bridge's support columns.
