Burien's Environmental Science Center receives $50,000 WaterWorks grant

Burien's Environmental Science Center recently received a $50,000 King County WaterWorks grant to fund two years of their Salmon Heroes program. King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove visited the center in Seahurst Park to commemorate this opportunity.

