Burien Personal Injury Attorney: Key ...

Burien Personal Injury Attorney: Key things to know about Distract Driving Law

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The White Center Blog

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new, tougher statewide distracted driving law. The law was supposed to go into effect in 2019, but Governor Inslee vetoed that part of the bill, which means it will take effect in July of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Center Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May 23 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC