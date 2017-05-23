Burien Personal Injury Attorney: Key things to know about Distract Driving Law
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new, tougher statewide distracted driving law. The law was supposed to go into effect in 2019, but Governor Inslee vetoed that part of the bill, which means it will take effect in July of this year.
