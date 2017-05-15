Burien City Council votes to hire Brian Wilson as new City Manager
The vote came around 8:45 p.m., and was after an executive session that delayed the meeting's start time to almost 8 p.m. There were two abstentions , and Wilson was selected by a 4-1 vote . Wilson has been serving most recently as the Commission Chair for the Corral Springs Water District in Douglas County, WA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC