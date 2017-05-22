Blood Drives on this week and next
Friday May 26th 2017 5 Corners Shopping Center 15840 1st Ave S, Burien WA 98168 Bus parked near Super Supplements Open for donations from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail [email protected] and request a time to attend. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.
