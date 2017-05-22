Blood Drives on this week and next

Blood Drives on this week and next

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Highline Times

Friday May 26th 2017 5 Corners Shopping Center 15840 1st Ave S, Burien WA 98168 Bus parked near Super Supplements Open for donations from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail [email protected] and request a time to attend. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC